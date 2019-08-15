Active shooter reported in New Cumberland, WV area; at least one victim

Police said they are looking for several shooters

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF/WYTV) – Police say they’re looking for several shooters in the New Cumberland, West Virginia area after reports of an active shooting. Residents of Hancock County are being asked to shelter in place.

East Liverpool City Hospital confirmed it is treating one victim who was shot in the head.

Sources are saying an injured suspect was being flown by helicopter to a hospital in either Youngstown or Pittsburgh, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The reporter there said police are keeping her far away from the scene, saying it’s not safe.

She said police are combing through cars and shining lights in people’s faces.

Deputies say the alleged shooter threatened to shoot up Dollar General.

Police have surrounded a house near Oak Glen High School, where a girls soccer scrimmage was going on.

No one at the school was hurt.

Our girls soccer team is SAFE. They are in a lockdown area at Oak Glen HS with a policeman outside there door. They were just moved to be with their parents (parents were in another safe area). They had a scrimmage Tonight at Oak Glen. Please keep everyone in your prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Np5hctMotF — Principal Gorman (@BigRedPrincipal) August 15, 2019

Hancock County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it has the situation under control.

The police staging area is across the street from Mountaineer Casino and Racetrack, which is about seven miles south of New Cumberland.

East Liverpool police are helping officers in West Virginia.

ATTENTIONAt this time East Liverpool Police Department is actively assisting Hancock County Police. There is no active… Posted by East Liverpool Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported two people had been killed. The number of victims is unclear at this time. Right now, we only know of one injured person being treated at East Liverpool Hospital.