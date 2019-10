ABC announced it will air the popular "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," on two separate nights

(ABC News) – ABC announced it will air the popular “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” on two separate nights.

The full-length version of the classic animated Peanuts special will air Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The hourlong broadcast will include the bonus cartoon “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown.”

A 30-minute version of ‘It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is scheduled to air Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.