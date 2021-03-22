National Guard conducting explosives training in Newton Falls this week

Officials say blasts may be heard from further away than what's heard during normal operations

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Residents and business owners in Newton Falls may hear more blasts coming from Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center this week.

The Ohio Army National Guard is using explosives during training exercises Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s for soldiers taking the combat engineer course. The explosives are used to simulate real battle conditions.

During the training, officials say blasts may be heard from farther away than what’s heard during normal operations.

There will also be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the center during its annual training season through September.

The 21,000-acre facility is undergoing some infrastructure improvements, including a fire and movement range and an automated record fire range.