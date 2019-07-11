“My son’s a victim, yes, but my son’s a hero”: Father remembers 8-year-old killed in Union Township

A vigil is being planned to honor the life of Marky on Monday night

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A family is remembering the eight-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Union Township Monday night.

“I want everyone to know that my son fought, my son fought him. He just wasn’t strong enough. How can an eight-year-old fight a 43-year old man with a knife?” said Mark Edward Mason Sr.

Fighting back tears, the father of Mark Edward Mason Jr. remembers his son, who he called “Marky.”

“Marky was so smart. Like even at a young age, he picked up on stuff kids his age shouldn’t have picked up on,” said Mason Sr.

Marky was one of seven siblings, all under the age of nine. Mason Sr. said his son was a strong boy and he already misses the little things about him.

“He loved playing outside and I never thought I’d miss him whining, but yesterday I missed his whining so bad,” he said.

However, he is also proud of the bravery his son showed in his final moments, fighting back to protect his brother.

“That cost my son his life, but he fought.”

Mason Sr. is also proud of Mark’s younger brother, seven-year-old Matthew.

“My kids did everything I taught them to do. I told them, ‘If anything like that happened, Marky, you protect your mom and you protect your brother and Matthew, you run and get help and don’t you stop running until you find somebody,'” their father said.

State police said that’s exactly what Matthew did. Witnessing the terror inside the home on High Street, he ran and did not stop until he found an adult.

“I said that my brother got hurt,” Matthew said.

Troopers said the suspect, 43-year-old Keith Burley, chased after Matthew but eventually gave up. He ended up on the south side of Youngstown where U.S. Marshals took him into custody.

Marky died just a short time later.

“My son’s a victim, yes, but my son’s a hero and I want my son remembered a hero, not a victim.”

A vigil is being planned to honor the life of Marky on Monday night at 7 p.m. It will be held at Elhans Restaurant on East Washington Street in New Castle, which is owned by Marky’s uncle.

It will be a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Organizers ask that you bring your own candles and balloons.