Murder trial delayed for man accused of killing Wellsville woman

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The murder trial of a man accused of shooting a Wellsville mother while her children were home has been delayed.

According to court records, the jury trial for Terrance Haywood has been continued. His trial was scheduled to begin Aug. 9

Haywood is charged with the October 2019 shooting death of Destiny Moody. Investigators say Haywood broke into Moody’s home and shot her while her three children were home.

Haywood’s attorney asked for a continuance stating that new information has become available in the case and he needs time to review it. He said the evidence includes approximately 4,000 pages of data from Facebook accounts and a thumb drive and DVD from the Wellsville Police Department.

A new trial date has not been set, according to court records.