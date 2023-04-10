LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police are reporting at least five people were killed after a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

At least six other people are injured. “The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” police said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

LOUISVILLE, KY – APRIL 10: Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there are multiple casualties but the shooter is no longer a threat. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.