Motorcyclist killed in Brookfield crash

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers say a Brookfield man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle Friday afternoon.
Joseph Clark, 24, was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Warren Sharon Road near Castle Rock Road in Brookfield Township.
The driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 was turning east out of a driveway and onto Warren Sharon Road while Clark was headed west on Warren Sharon Road.
Troopers said Clark ran into the car.
The driver was not hurt.