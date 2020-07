Smith Township's fire chief said the cyclist ended up in the woods after hitting the deer

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after hitting a deer in western Mahoning County Tuesday night.

It happened on Courtney Road in Smith Township around 8:30 p.m.

He was then taken by helicopter to Akron General Hospital.