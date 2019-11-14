Mother who lost 5 children in Youngstown house fire now charged with fraud

Prosecutors say America Negron took her former roommate's food stamp card

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown woman who lost five young children in a terrible house fire almost a year ago is now facing criminal charges in connection to a new case.

America Negron has been in jail since the end of October, charged with identity fraud, theft and misuse of a credit card.

Prosecutors say she took a food stamp benefit card sent to a former roommate, activated it using the victim’s birthdate, then withdrew $300.

“She can’t take somebody else’s money and spend it for herself, particularly when it’s government-issued money,” Atty. Jeff Limbian said. “Then it becomes much more serious. We just can’t have that.”

This week, Negron’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.