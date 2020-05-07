More miles of Mahoning County roads will get paved this year

There is extra money in the budget to take care of areas that otherwise would have been left out

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County engineer is taking some extra money to pave more roads this spring and summer.

Pat Ginnetti said he plans to pave 27 additional miles of roads around the county.

Money for the work will come, in part, from commissioners. The rest will come from money in the engineer’s office budget. Ginnetti was able to save by getting state and federal grants to pay for other projects.

The extra money will allow the county to take care of areas that otherwise would have to be left out.

“We were able to take kind of a ‘worst first’ approach and look at some of the worst roads,” Ginnetti said. “Oftentimes, you’ll see us in some of the roads that span multiple townships where we’re doing one-mile segments. This is going to enable us to complete some of those longer roads.”

Ginnetti said he’ll now have more than $2 million more to pave with this year. Some of that roadwork could begin as soon as next week.