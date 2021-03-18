Money available for some Trumbull County property owners to spruce up their homes

Ten properties will be eligible for up to $5,000

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership wants to help some homeowners fix up their property.

Ten properties will be eligible for up to $5,000 to match improvements that include the following:

Exterior painting

Siding

Doors

Lighting

Cleaning and re-pointing brick

Removing or repairing awnings, gutter and downspouts, shutters and porches

Landscaping, roofs, windows and interior repairs are not eligible.

“After a decade of a heavy emphasis on remediating blight and vacancy, this program underscores our commitment to preserving long-term owner occupancy as a strategy to build strong communities.” said Matt Martin, TNP Executive Director.

If you are interested in applying for the grant or would like additional information, please contact Shawn Carvin at 330-469-6828 ext. 7 or by email at shawn@tnpwarren.org.