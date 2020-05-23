Missing Ohio teen found safe

The Highland County Sheriff's Office says Madison Bell has been found safe

A release was sent Saturday morning that 18-year-old Bell was found, and according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, she left on her own free will.

Bell was last seen the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020 when she left her home to go tanning at the Country Corner Market, but never made it.

On Friday, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said they were looking at all angles of Bell’s disappearance.