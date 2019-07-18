Mill Creek improvement plan brings new disc golf course

The park is also replacing a bridge near Bears Den Cabin and making improvements at the golf course

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Even with unpredictable weather, Mill Creek MetroParks is working on its capital improvement plan.

One of the most visible projects this year is the disc golf course. It’s being built at the Mill Creek MetroParks farm property in Canfield.

The park is a building a nine-hole course for beginners and an 18-hole course for serious players.

The work is in the beginning stages right now, but it will be open in the coming weeks.

The total cost is around $25,000 for the course.

“We wanted to diversify the recreational opportunities out here. Obviously we have the bike way, our natural playground, which is evolving all the time, and we think the disc golf course is a wonderful addition,” said Justin Rogers with Mill Creek MetroParks.

