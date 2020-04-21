Why should I update my existing garage door?

(MyValleyPros) – Watch the video above as Rich Morgan heads to West Farmington to learn more about one of the Valley’s leaders in garage door installation and repair, Midway Garage Doors!

Your garage door seems to be fine, but you also know it has seen much better days. So why wouldn’t you want to change it? A recent study, jointly conducted by the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NAR/NARI), shows that there are very good reasons why homeowners change their garage doors. A parallel component of this renovation is that the return on investment (ROI) is much more than expected. It should also be pointed out that this study looked at the reason’s other parts of the home, such as the kitchen, bathroom, etc., were renovated.

Updating the exterior parts of your home is a great way to boost the look and quality of your property. While the outdoor updates aren’t as exciting as getting a new kitchen or bathroom, they’re also important when it comes to keeping your home modern. Staying on top of trends with your neighborhood is essential to boosting your home’s value. You can give your home a whole new look instantly by changing the garage door. There are plenty of different options to choose from depending on the style of your home. Doors that feature windows along with metal and wood accents are growing in popularity as people realize the dramatic impact it has. Installing a new garage door can increase the value of your home without breaking the bank or a sweat.

We invite you to visit our website at midwaygaragedoors.com to see what kind of door would improve and increase the value of your home. With thousands of possible combinations, you are sure to find the garage door you’re looking for. Select style, color, and much more. Here you can create and view online the perfect door to enhance your home and be assured you’re making the best decision.

Or you can call us today at 330-889-0062 and we would be happy to bring our showroom to you. With a detailed quote, you will have all the options you wanted in a garage door and then presented to you in a clear, illustrated version of the door you created. Giving you a vision of what your new garage door will look like on your home will help bring you peace of mind, that you made the best decision choosing Midway Garage Doors for all your garage door needs.

Visit them online at MidwayGarageDoors.com.

Phone: 330-367-5751

Address: 6746 State Route 534, West Farmington, OH 44491