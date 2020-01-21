Merger of Home Savings and bank based in northwest Ohio gets final approval

A new name for the company will be announced later this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The merger of Home Savings and First Federal Bank of Defiance has been given federal approval.

The approval was announced late Monday afternoon.

The merger is expected to close at the end of the month. A new name will be announced later this year.

The conversion of customer accounts won’t take place until late summer or early fall.

MORE: Home Savings CEO explains what bank merger will mean for Valley customers

The new company will have operations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan and Indiana.

The merger was first announced in September of last year.