Mercer County to move into ‘green’ reopening phase next week

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 16 more counties will be moving from the “yellow” phase of reopening to “green” next week, including Mercer County.
The following counties will move into the green phase June 5:
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Bedford
- Blair
- Butler
- Cambria
- Clinton
- Fayette
- Fulton
- Greene
- Indiana
- Lycoming
- Mercer
- Somerset
- Washington
- Westmoreland
The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.
Lawrence County moved into the green phase Friday.
Guidelines for Pennsylvania counties in the green phase:
- Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited.
- Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy.
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged.
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy.
- Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.
- Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume subject to the discretion of the facility. Visitors who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene.
- Given the critical importance of limiting COVID-19 exposure in nursing homes, personal care home and long-term care facilities, visitation restrictions will initially remain in place.