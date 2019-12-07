Mercer County man hit by car, killed while getting mail

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Perry Highway in Sandy Creek Township

UNION TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County man was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday night after checking his mail.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Perry Highway in Sandy Creek Township.

That’s when Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle struck 46-year-old Aquilla David Yoder, who was returning to his home after checking the mailbox.

Yoder was pronounced dead on the scene.

A police report states that the road was dry and there were no street lights in the area.

No charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.