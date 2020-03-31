Closings and delays
There are currently 122 active closings. Click for more details.

Mercer County hardware store now offering curbside pick-up

News

The assistant manager said they are making sure to keep their employees and customers safe

by: Briana Ray-Turner

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – ACE Fix-It Hardware Store in Mercer, Pennsylvania, is no longer allowing walk-ins, but has an alternative.

Because the store is locked to the public due to COVID-19, workers are now doing curbside pick-up.

All you do is drive up to one of the parking spots that says curbside pick-up, call the number and let them know what item you want. One of the employees will then come out to give you your order.

The assistant manager said they are making sure to keep their employees and customers safe.

You can still buy items off the store’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com