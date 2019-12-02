Men mark end of ‘No Shave November’ with shave-off at Austintown High School

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ordinarily, you might expect men to shave before they go to work. On Monday morning, however, the shaving was done at work for a number of men who recently completed “No Shave November.”

No Shave November helps promote prostate cancer awareness.

Many in this group work for Austintown Schools so they brought in a pair of barbers and shaved it all off.

Fitch High School custodian and cancer survivor Steve Burbrink helped organize the event.

“We thought, ‘What better way to have it here?’ Get our teachers, principals, our local police department,” he said. “So far, it’s been great.”

In addition to raising money to pay for prostate cancer screenings, organizers said they hope having the “shave-off” at school will encourage students to go home and remind their dads and grandfathers to have that yearly exam.