Men charged with throwing water bottle at bicyclist plead no contest

The incident happened on Tod Avenue on July 5

by: WYTV Staff

Justin Testerman and Damian Brumfield charged with assault in water-bottle-throwing incident in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The two men charged with throwing a water bottle at a bicyclist in Lordstown appeared in court on Monday.

The incident happened on Tod Avenue on July 5. Dash camera video from a semi-truck showed a water bottle being thrown from a vehicle, hitting a bicyclist in the head.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Damian Brumfield, and passenger, 18-year-old Justin Testerman, were charged with assault in the case.

They both pleaded no contest on Monday.

A pretrial date was scheduled for Brumfield and Testerman on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

