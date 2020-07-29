Members of Valley law enforcement agencies continue meeting about police reform

They met to discuss the Ohio Collaborative, which is meant to improve relations between police departments and the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday night, another meeting was held in the Valley about police policies.

It was held at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown but was closed to the public.

Nine officers from different departments discussed the Ohio Collaborative, which is meant to improve relations between police departments and the community. Departments are not required to be a part of it.

The first issue brought up was body cameras. Right now, only Girard, Austintown and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office have them. They are to be used when interacting with the public.

“Walking out of Sheetz, if someone comes up to you and starts engaging in conversation, our policy is to turn on the body cam,” said Major Bill Cappabianca, with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer can get in trouble if he doesn’t turn on the camera.

Departments that don’t have the body cameras say it’s because of the cost and storage. Plus, there is the cost of putting the footage into public record.

“For a 15-minute encounter, it might take hours of man time to categorize it,” said Chief Charles Vandyke, with the Milton Township Police Department.

Beaver Township, Austintown and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office are the only departments fully trained with the Ohio Collaborative. When asked for pros and cons of the Ohio Collaborative, none of the departments had anything bad to say.

“It just raises the bar. Everything can be reviewed. We can review in live time,” Major Cappabianca said.

They also discussed police conduct on racial profiling — when departments track the gender and race of people they pull over. Departments use that data to track if an officer is creating a pattern.

“With our officers, if there’s somebody that’s outside of the standards or norms, then that officer has to be investigated,” said Lt. Brad Bucey, with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

So, does racial profiling make officers feel uncomfortable? Chief Vandyke said yes.

“That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t address it and that doesn’t mean that being uncomfortable talking about it is a bad thing,” he said.

The next town hall is set for Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. A location has not been named yet.