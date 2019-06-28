Meijer Inc. buys property for new store in Boardman

Meijer expects to started construction sometime next year, with the store opening in 2021

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Meijer Inc.’s plan to build a new store on Route 224 in Boardman is moving forward.

The sale of a large section of commercial property has been finalized.

According to realtor Alan Friedkin, the land across from the Creekside Plaza area has been bought by Meijer for $4 million. It was previously owned by Mercy Health.

Meijer expects to start construction sometime next year, with the store opening in 2021.

Boardman Township Zoning laws will require Meijer to install a flood water detention system.