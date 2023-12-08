YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve got some breaking news of our own at WYTV.

Assistant News Director Jason Vinkler has been named news director of our station.

He started here as an intern, moved to the production department in 2003, became a news photographer in 2005 and was promoted to executive producer in 2011.

After two years at the CBS station in Buffalo, he returned to WYTV as assistant news director in 2016.

“Jason’s years and tenure here at [WYTV], as well as his in-depth knowledge of our market allows him to hit the ground running with little to no learning curve,” President and General Manager Dave Coy said in an e-mail to staff.

Vinkler is a graduate of Springfield High School who also attended Youngstown State University.

He replaces Mitch Davis who recently resigned.

Stan Boney contributed to this story.