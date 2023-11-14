(NEXSTAR) – Matt LeBlanc has shared a statement on the passing of longtime friend and former “Friends” castmate Matthew Perry.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, LeBlanc said it was an “honor” to consider Perry a friend.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

LeBlanc ended his tribute with a joke.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc’s post also included several photos of himself and Perry on the set of “Friends.”

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc attend the Stars Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on August 10, 2015. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Perry, 54, died at his Los Angeles home in late October. Authorities confirmed Perry was already dead when first responders arrived to find him propped up in a hot tub, after having initially been discovered by another person.

“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased,” the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote in a statement obtained by the L.A. Times.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Los Angeles County coroner has deferred giving a cause of death, though no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.

LeBlanc, along with Perry’s other “Friends” castmates, had previously released a joint statement to People following news of Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement, from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement concluded.