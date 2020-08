Augie DiRusso started his concession business in 1963

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who made a delicious treat for area fairs has passed away.

Augie DiRusso started his concession business in 1963, selling DiRusso’s Real Italian Sausage sandwiches at the Lowellville Mount Carmel Festival and the Canfield Fair.

He called it the “Italian hot dog.”

Augie was a line cook and butcher in the military.

He passed away Saturday at 91 years old.

Obituary: Augustine “Augie” DiRusso