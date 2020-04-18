Man wanted in shooting death of a Warren mother, officials say

Detectives say James should be considered armed and dangerous

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren detectives are actively looking for the suspect accused of killing a mother inside her home.

A warrant on a murder charge has been issued for 27-year-old Kemari James. Police say he is wanted in connection to a shooting inside a home on the 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW.

Police were initially called out to the street just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday after neighbors reported a man had been banging on doors, asking someone to call 911.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old La’Nesha Workman dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say they believe she was pregnant.

Detectives say James should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911.