YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is in stable condition this morning after being shot on Youngstown’s north side.

Police say the man showed up at St Elizabeth’s hospital with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they believe the shooting happened on Ohio Avenue between Crandall and Saranac Avenues.

As of now, they have no suspect information, but are continuing the investigation.