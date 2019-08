A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV as he walked on South Avenue in Boardman

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 9:49 p.m. Wednesday on South Avenue, near Fairfield Drive.

Troopers say Jose Morales, of Youngstown, was walking in the road when he was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Equinox.

Troopers don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The accident is under investigation.