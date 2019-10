The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday along East Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

It happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday along East Boston Avenue.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Police are working to figure out what events led up to the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released and no suspects have been identified.