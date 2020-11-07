STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hurt Friday after crashing in Struthers.
The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue near 4th Street.
The vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.
No other information was released.
Struthers police are investigating.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Man hurt in Struthers rollover crash
- Jewish Community Center setting up synthetic ice skating rink
- Joe Schiavoni discusses plans, ideas after winning race for Mahoning Co. Court judge
- East Palestine woman killed in Unity Twp. crash
- New Castle firefighters hurt rescuing teen from Shenango River