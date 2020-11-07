Man hurt in Struthers rollover crash

News

A man was talking with police, but it's not clear if he was the driver

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hurt Friday after crashing in Struthers.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on Lincoln Avenue near 4th Street.

The vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.

No other information was released.

Struthers police are investigating.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com