UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – An East Palestine man got a huge surprise while doing yard work.

Just days ago, he found a woman’s ashes in a plastic bag along the road. It happened on Bacon Avenue in Unity Township.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, the bag was tagged with the name Maxine Nolan.

It also had her birth date, date of death and social security number.

Deputies were able to track down Nolan’s son. He will be picking up the ashes next week.