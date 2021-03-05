Man facing Youngstown kidnapping warrant holed up in Farrell home

Anthony Harris, 26, is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of domestic violence

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A suspect in an early-morning kidnapping attempt in Youngstown is presently holed up in a house on Wallis Avenue in Farrell.

Anthony Harris, 26, of West Boston Avenue, is wanted on two counts of kidnapping and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after an incident with the mother of his child about 2:15 a.m. today at a Tyrell Avenue apartment on the west side of Youngstown.

The charges were filed early this afternoon in municipal court.

The Mercer County Crisis Intervention Team is trying to talk Harris out of the home. It is unclear if the woman and child have been found.

Reports said police were first called to the apartment about 9:15 p.m.., where Harris broke a window and beat the mother of his child, who was staying with her sister after arguing with Harris earlier in the day. When police arrived to take a report, Harris was no longer there.

According to a police report, Harris returned later and was accused of taking the baby and dragging the woman from the area. The victim’s sister reported that she took her son down the hall to get him out of harm’s way and when she returned, her sister’s vehicle was gone.

Police were able to track the car using cell phone data to South Oakland Avenue in Farrell and later to the 1100 block of Wallis Avenue, but no one was inside. Police found blood in the car, reports said. Farrell police towed it to hold for Youngstown detectives for evidence.