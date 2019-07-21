Man charged with shooting daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend in New Castle

Police say Dbiagio told them he blamed Jevcak for smoking marijuana with his daughter and other teens

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Beaver Falls faces a murder charge for shooting a teenager from New Castle who was dating his daughter.

New Castle Police says 41-year-old Michael Dbiagio was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say Dbiagio shot and killed 17-year-old Darren Jevcak from Lawrence County Friday night. Police say Dbiagio told them he blamed Jevcak for smoking marijuana with his daughter and other teenagers.

According to reports, Dbiagio called Jevcak and said he wanted to talk to him outside of Scusties Pizza on Highland Avenue where Jevcak worked. When Jevcak came outside, Dbaigio allegedly shot him in the arm.

According to the criminal complaint, he walked over to Jevcak and shot him in the head. He later told police Jevcak appeared to be in shock and he wanted to put him out of his misery.