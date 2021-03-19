Man charged in crash that killed YSU football player has case bound over to grand jury

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a case of aggravated vehicular homicide against Adrienne Washington

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A man charged with causing a crash that killed a former Youngstown State University football player waived his preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court.

The decision means a Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a case of aggravated vehicular homicide against Adrienne Washington, 19, who is charged with causing the Feb. 6 crash that killed Darius Shackleford, 24, at McGuffey Road and Albert Street on the East Side.

A charge of felony hit skip against Washington was also dismissed.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry presided over the hearing.

Because the hit skip charge was dismissed, Washington’s bail is now 10 percent of $40,000. It was originally set at $75,000 when he was arraigned March 10.

Washington was not charged until March 3. He turned himself in a few days after he was charged and has been in the county jail since his arrest.

Shackleford was traveling west on McGuffey Road at Albert Street when a car driven by Washington ran the red light at the intersection and collided with Shackleford’s car.

Shackleford died at the scene. Washington was arrested at the scene but released pending further investigation.

At the time of the crash, a city police officer was going to pull Washington over for running another red light, but before the officer could turn around, the crash happened.

A review by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division found the officer acted properly and the crash occurred less than 10 seconds after the officer turned on his lights.