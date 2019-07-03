Man charged after 3 dogs found in hot car in Neshannock Twp.

Police say the temperature at the time was 87 degrees

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Steelton is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found three dogs inside a hot car.

Officers were called June 27 at about 4:42 p.m. to the parking lot of the Wilmington Road Medical Arts Building where they found a pickup truck with three dogs inside.

Police say the truck was parked in full sun and the windows were only open a few inches. The temperature at the time was 87 degrees, according to a police report.

Police said the dogs had no water at the time.

Clark Kehley, Jr. is facing three counts of neglect of animals and three counts of cruelty to animals.