Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrates Youngstown’s 223rd birthday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A celebration was held for Youngstown’s 223rd birthday, which is on Thursday.

Community members came down to the Mahoning County Historical Society for refreshments before going on a walking tour.

From there, they would travel around downtown and learn about the history and architecture, which is known to surprise people.

“When we finally get people to look up and they see some of the facades of these buildings and they see the work that’s done on some of the historic buildings, I think that’s what really gets people,” said Traci Manning, historical society curator of education.

After the tour, the group was treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

This is the fourth year that the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Youngstown CityScape have held the birthday celebration.