Mahoning County sheriff says pandemic has affected crime, child abuse numbers

(WYTV) – These last couple of months, we’ve all been under lockdown because of COVID-19. Law enforcement officials around the area say the pandemic has meant some changes for them as well.

While some departments in the Valley said their crime statistics have not changed all that much, others like the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office have seen a slight drop in property crimes this spring, such as break-ins and burglaries.

The sheriff said the virus and its effect on our lives has made it more difficult for would-be thieves.

“It seems to make sense because not only are much more people at home, most burglaries do take place during daylight hours when people are at work. Even if those individuals are going to work, their neighbors may not be,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The sheriff admits the changes have also brought about a downside, specifically, fewer cases of domestic violence and child abuse are being reported because victims are forced to stay inside and not be seen by others.

“We think there’s a little bit of a spike in, or increase in abuse cases of children. The kids aren’t going to schools, being seen by other adults and individuals. There’s less reporting of that, it seems, right now,” Greene said.