Mahoning County reports 608 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths in the county on Monday.

These county numbers are up from 552 confirmed cases and 45 coronavirus deaths, which were reported on Friday.

The median age range of positive cases is 61 with 45 percent being men and 55 percent being women.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96 percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions and 51 percent were long-term care residents.

There have been 213 hospitalizations in Mahoning County.

These numbers may not be reflected the Ohio Department of Health’s data, which be released Monday afternoon.