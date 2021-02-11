Mahoning County Public Health temporarily closes COVID-19 vaccine registration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Tournament time is right around the corner and the Valley Christian boys basketball team is hoping to make a deep run, seeded eighth in their Division IV District.

Senior Sekou Stanley leads the charge for the Eagles as an All Conference point guard who's just as accomplished in the classroom. He does it all for the Eagles, both on and off the court, and now Sekou is our "Student Athlete of the Week."

"I'm super competitive, I hate losing," Stanley said. "I'm always trying to be first in every drill and try to outwork and just uplift others as well."

Sekou stands just 5'10 at 150 pounds, but he's the heart and soul of the Valley Christian basketball team. Head Coach Dolph Carroll calls him a "basketball junkie," and it's true -- Sekou is always working to improve his game.

"I just try to play my game and play for my teammates because I know if I do that then the winning part will take care of itself," he said. "I just try to make the right play, find the open teammate and when it's time for me to take over the game I try to."

Sekou has helped the Eagles roll off 10 wins and counting in a shortened season. He does a little bit of everything, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game. He also leads Valley Christian as a senior captain.

"We actually came up with a word this year, 'ubuntu' -- 'I am because we are,'" Stanley said. "We always try to give all the glory to God because we understand that basketball is just one part of the whole thing when you come here. We understand that we're playing for a bigger purpose every single night."

Off the court, Sekou ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 3.7 GPA. He's also a member of the National Honor Society and wants to attend college next year to continue his basketball career.

"Grades mean everything. My parents are always pushing me to do just as well and to work just as hard in the classroom as I do on the basketball floor," Stanley said. "I try to be just as competitive because I'm competitive in everything. I always want to be the best and do as best as I possibly can."