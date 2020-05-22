Mahoning County libraries to offer curbside book checkout during pandemic

Mahoning County's libraries are developing new options for book checkout during the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s libraries are developing new options for book checkout during the pandemic.

Along with their library card service, the library says it’s working on a date to begin curbside pickups.

The staff has been training on working while wearing masks, gloves and protective equipment, but the library is ready if you’re looking to check out a book to read.

“You can place a hold online or through our phone number. We will bag those items up, check them out to you and bring them out to your car when you drive up to one of the curbside pick-up locations,” said Aimee Fifarek, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown.

The library has started their phone service with a new phone number at 330-259-3399.

For more information, visit their website.