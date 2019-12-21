Mahoning County Deputies take local kids to shop with a cop

The kids were driven to Target in limos with a police escort

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday afternoon, local kids had the opportunity to shop with a cop in Boardman.

They went to the Target on 224. The kids rode to the store in limos with a police escort and shopped with the Mahoning County Deputies.

Each child was given $100 to spend on anything in the store.

The money comes from community donations. They were able to provide the money to 40 kids.

Some of the kids picked out Pokemon cards, shoes and even gifts for family members.

“I’m just thankful that we had the opportunity to get out here and have a positive experience with the community. A lot of times, people think we’re here to just tell them they’re wrong or you know, almost all of our experiences are negative sometimes, so it’s just nice to come out here and people are happy to see us,” said Deputy Sheriff Efrain Gonzalez.

After the kids were finished shopping, they hopped back into the limos and went to see a movie with the officers.