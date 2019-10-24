Mahoning County awarded Ohio Historic Preservation award for courthouse statues

The county spent about $75,000 restoring them after learning they were in danger of falling off the roof

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County received recognition for the efforts to restore a piece of the county’s historic courthouse.

Last weekend, the county officials received a plaque and the Ohio Historic Preservation award from the Ohio Historical Connection in Columbus, honoring their work saving the iconic copper statues on top of the courthouse downtown.

The county spent about $75,000 restoring them after learning they were in danger of falling off the roof. After removing them in 2010, the statues were put back in place seven years later.

“They started coming apart at the seams. The base started to cave in on the weight. The internal structures that held them up needed replaced and the skin was damaged from the years, of over 100, being up there,” said the county Purchase Director Jim Fortunato.

Last year, commissioners received as award from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society for the statue restoration.