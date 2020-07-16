Mahoning commissioners working on getting county employees tested for coronavirus

Commissioners are circulating a questionnaire among the county's 1,500 workers to see if they'd be interested in having tests made available for themselves and their families

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s governor has said he’d like to see more people tested to see if they have COVID-19. Mahoning County commissioners are taking steps to move in that direction.

They are working with Mercy Health and others to provide coronavirus testing for all Mahoning County government employees.

“We can’t mandate anybody because that’s health care and, from what I understand, we’ve had over 320 people as of about four or five days ago that have requested this, and so I’m looking to have more. This is a base,” commissioner Carol Righetti said.

She said it could take a couple of weeks to make arrangements for testing.