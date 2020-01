There are no reports of any local Macy's stores closing

(WYTV) – Two Ohio Macy’s stores will be shutting their doors for good.

The locations in Stow and St. Clairsville will be closing by this spring, according to Fox 8 and WTRF.

There are no reports of any local Macy’s stores closing.

The St. Clairsville Macy’s is located in the Ohio Valley Mall, which is owned by The Cafaro Company, which also owns Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell said 20 Macy’s stores will be closing across the country this year, WTRF reports.