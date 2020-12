Those with Second Harvest said they were proud she chose them to support

(WKBN) – MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donated $3 million to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed hungry people.



She is sharing her wealth with non-profit organizations that are making an impact in local communities and has given away over $4 billion already.

Second Harvest said it was proud she chose them to support.

Its Board of Directors will figure out the best way to use the money.