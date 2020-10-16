Low-cost rabies vaccines to be offered at Angels for Animals next weekend

You do not need to make an appointment ahead of time

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic next weekend.

People can bring their pets to Angels for Animals at 4750 W. South Range Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. You do not need to make an appointment.

It costs $8 a shot, and only cash will be accepted.

Bring proof of prior vaccination on or after Oct. 24, 2019 to get the three-year booster. If you don’t have proof of a prior vaccine, your pet will only get a one-year vaccination.

Pets must be on a leash, in a cage or carried in a cloth pillowcase.

Mahoning County requires all dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months of age to get a rabies vaccine.