Lordstown Motors reports 40,000 pre-orders for new electric pickup truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Endurance pickup truck charged into the Statehouse Wednesday. The prototype was available for lawmakers to check out and plug-in to the concept.

State Senator Mike Rulli and company CEO Steve Burns talked about the issues getting the company started.

“Being from Youngstown, Ohio, something that’s true is a lot of people were skeptical,” Rulli said. “When GM first started talking about turning the factory over to Lordstown Motors, the haters came out of the woodwork.”

CEO Steve Burns said there was a lot of anger from happened with the plant previously when General Motors pulled out the facility.

“And a little bit of disbelief that any small company could fill its 6-million-square-foot plant,” Burns said.

Over time, with what Burns called “proof points,” they’ve proven they are ready to bring in 400 and get people back to work. Now that skepticism has turned to something else.

“We’ve enjoyed tremendous support from the community. Again, it’s gone from kind of disbelief to hope to now let’s get building vehicles,” he said.

Lordstown Motors also shared the first photos of the inside of the vehicle.

The company has hit 40,000 pre-orders for the new pickup truck. At $50,000 per vehicle, that equals $2 billion in potential revenue. The orders are not binding.

Deliveries are expected to begin next year.