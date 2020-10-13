Lordstown Motors announces pro-athlete spokesman for new pickup truck

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new all-electric pickup trucks being built in Lordstown now have the backing of a pro athlete.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the new spokesman for the Endurance pickup truck, according to Lordstown Motors.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

We’re proud to announce our partnership with pro quarterback & all-humanitarian person Joe Burrow. Joe is all about what we're all about: hard work, endurance, loyalty to home & sustainability – driven by the desire to be the best & to make the world a better place. #WorkForIt pic.twitter.com/utio5y70NL — Lordstown Motors (@LordstownMotors) October 13, 2020



According to the company, Burrow, who grew up in Ohio, represents the ideals of Lordstown Motors.

Deliveries on preorders are expected next year. In September, the company reported 40,000 preorders, equally $2 billion in potential revenue.

The trucks were unveiled in June during an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence.