Lordstown Motors announces pro-athlete spokesman for new pickup truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new all-electric pickup trucks being built in Lordstown now have the backing of a pro athlete.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the new spokesman for the Endurance pickup truck, according to Lordstown Motors.
The company made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.
According to the company, Burrow, who grew up in Ohio, represents the ideals of Lordstown Motors.
Deliveries on preorders are expected next year. In September, the company reported 40,000 preorders, equally $2 billion in potential revenue.
The trucks were unveiled in June during an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence.