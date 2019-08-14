YSU president says closure of GM Lordstown may have led to enrollment drop

This year, YSU has seen a drop of about 400 students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel gave his State of the University address Wednesday.

Tressel addressed the university’s challenges and opportunities in the new academic year and one of them is an enrollment drop after three consecutive years on increases.

Enrollment at YSU has steadily increased over the last three years and international student enrollment has increased significantly over the past two years. This year, however, the university has seen a drop of about 400 students.

Tressel said the closure of General Motors’ Lordstown Complex played a large role in the decrease.

Fall semester classes begin August 19.

