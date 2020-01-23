Youngstown’s former finance director, developer in court for pretrial in corruption case

The defense is trying to have some, if not all, of the charges dismissed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Testimony will continue Friday in a hearing involving two men charged in a local corruption case.

Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda and former Finance Director David Bozanich and their team of lawyers were in court Thursday with special prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The defense is trying to have some, if not all, of the charges dismissed. Attorneys say the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes has already run out.

Some of the charges include bribery, theft and record tampering — all surrounding several development projects throughout the city.

Both men face trial this summer.

Also charged in the case is former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone. His case is being tried separately.