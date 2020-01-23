Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Youngstown’s former finance director, developer in court for pretrial in corruption case

Local

The defense is trying to have some, if not all, of the charges dismissed

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Testimony will continue Friday in a hearing involving two men charged in a local corruption case.

Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda and former Finance Director David Bozanich and their team of lawyers were in court Thursday with special prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The defense is trying to have some, if not all, of the charges dismissed. Attorneys say the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes has already run out.

Some of the charges include bribery, theft and record tampering — all surrounding several development projects throughout the city.

Both men face trial this summer.

Also charged in the case is former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone. His case is being tried separately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com